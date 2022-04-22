Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,132 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $74,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,771. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $937.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

