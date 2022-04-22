RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.59 Million

Brokerages predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $439.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.08 million to $449.10 million. RumbleON posted sales of $104.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $440.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. 151,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,486. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.69.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

