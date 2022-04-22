Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.21.

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Russel Metals has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

