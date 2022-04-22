Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

