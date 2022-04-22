Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading Up 15.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 265,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 383,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

