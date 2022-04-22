SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0019

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $41,800.16 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,575,658 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

