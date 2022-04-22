salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,770,206.86 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

CRM stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.47. The company has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $176.74 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

