Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

SAL opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

