Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of SAL opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

