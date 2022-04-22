San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 6,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0829 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

