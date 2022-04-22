Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

About Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

