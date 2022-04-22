Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.38 and last traded at $109.38. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
