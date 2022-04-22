SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.87

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.87 and last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 20246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
