SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.87

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.87 and last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 20246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

