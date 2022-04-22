Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE JNJ opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
