Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $322.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.