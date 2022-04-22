Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

