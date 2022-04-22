Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

AXP opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

