Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $166.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.97. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.