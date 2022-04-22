Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Down 2.7%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 2,854,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,913,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,623,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 850,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

