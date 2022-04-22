Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.33. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.82 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

