Scotiabank Boosts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.