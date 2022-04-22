Scotiabank Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$2.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOOD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$178.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.32.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

