Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$23.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PEYUF opened at $11.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

