Scotiabank Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.35.

FTS stock opened at C$63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.94. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$54.32 and a 12-month high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 in the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

