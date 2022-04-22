Scotiabank Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

TSE TRQ opened at C$36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

