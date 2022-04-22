Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 5.6%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 5,764,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,558,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17.
About Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
