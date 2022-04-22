Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,460 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

