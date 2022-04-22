Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,705. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

