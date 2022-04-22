Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 16,348 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period.

MCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 109,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,504. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

