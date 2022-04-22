Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 42,487 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.65% of The New Ireland Fund worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Shares of IRL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. 3,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.