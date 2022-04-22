Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 43,456 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,456 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HNW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

HNW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

