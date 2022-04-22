Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 7,121 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEF. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,641. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.