Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 583,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. 150,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,660. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

