Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,148. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

