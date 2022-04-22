Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHLX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

