Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.