Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; and housing and unsecured loans, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, ship finance, healthcare, and project finance, specialty finance, M&A-related, and renewable energy finance.

