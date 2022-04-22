Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.
About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinsei Bank (SKLKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.