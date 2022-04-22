Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($56.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,593 ($46.75).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,706 ($35.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,723.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,309.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($132,448.61). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.46) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($48,692.43). Insiders bought 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092 in the last 90 days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

