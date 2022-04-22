Showcase Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $51,622.08 and approximately $9,490.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

