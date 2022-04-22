Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

SWIR stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

