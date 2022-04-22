Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.56. 5,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

