Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

