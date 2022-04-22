Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $73,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $504.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.86 and its 200 day moving average is $483.76.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

