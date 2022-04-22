Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

