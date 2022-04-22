Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

