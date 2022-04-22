Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.34 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.41 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

