Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $396.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

