Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

TSE:SVM opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$793.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.07.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,170. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

