Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $45.51 on Friday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

