SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.29

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

